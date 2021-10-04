Michigan State Police asking for help in locating missing man who is “believed to be in danger”

St Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing St Johns man named Crag William Harding, 66.

Harding was last seen this morning at the Speedway south of Sheridan Rd. in Clinton County.

Harding is struggling with the onset of dementia and is believed to be in danger. Harding is white, 5 feet 11 inches, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camo boots, blue and yellow gym shorts, a black T-shirt with a blue jean jacket. He was also wearing a camo hat with an American Flag pin.

He drives a 2002 black Chevy Tahoe. His vehicle doesn’t have a rear hatch in the back and it has two doors that open outward. The license plate reads ECE2563.

Those who see Harding are asked to contact the St Johns Police or call 911.