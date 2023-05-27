LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Memorial Day kicks off, the Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to watch their speed and buckle up.

A social media post the MSP First District alerts that troopers will be out on the roads bright and early to enforce speed limits and to make sure drivers are wearing their seatbelts.

“The Memorial Day Weekend is beginning. Troopers are out early this morning enforcing traffic laws. Take your time as you get to your destination. Watch your speeds and buckle up,” the post reads.