LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police are asking drivers to exercise extra caution on the road as millions travel for Thanksgiving.

The biggest thing MSP wants people to know is to slow down, and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.

AAA is predicting that 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, which is a 1.5% increase since 2021.

AAA is also projecting that this Thanksgiving will be the third busiest for travel since they started tracking that statistic in 2000.

MSP said there will be extra officers patrolling the roads, as they do for every major holiday weekend.

“I know we’re expecting around 1.7 million people to be traveling just in Michigan alone for the holiday weekend,” said MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez. So, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Give yourself plenty of distance between other vehicles and just take your time, so you get there safely.”

Although MSP wants people to have fun before Thanksgiving, they’re reminding people not to drink and drive.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest holidays to be on the roads.

More than 800 people died in alcohol-related crashes from 2015 to 2019.

“We actually have dedicated patrols for certain things, such as seatbelts or speed. This weekend, it’s going to be impaired driving,” said Lt. Gonzalez. So, there will be extra troopers; extra officers from other agencies out on the roadways looking for impaired driving.”

MSP also wants to remind people to use ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft instead of driving while intoxicated.

As a last resort, AAA is offering its free tow-to-go service to get you and your vehicle home.