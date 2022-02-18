YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post was investigating a crash on US-23 south when a semi-truck driver hit their patrol car.

The crash happened near Carpenter Rd. in Washtenaw County.

Police say the semi-truck driver was going too fast for the conditions and lost control and hit the patrol car.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The 27-year-old driver of the semi-truck was issued a ticket for Violation of Basic Speed Law – too fast for conditions.

“🚨SNOW = SLOW!🚨” MSP First District said on Twitter.