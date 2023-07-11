LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers are cracking down on risky drivers for Operation Safe Driving Week.

The focus this year is speed. During patrols this week, troopers will not only be on the lookout for speeders, but they will also be asking commercial vehicle drivers to provide operating credentials and their log — which shows their hours of service documentation.

Those exhibiting unsafe driving behavior will be pulled over, cited, or ticketed by troopers this week.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance lists speeding as a major factor in crashes that wind up fatal, or cause serious injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported more than 11,000 deadly crashes in the United States, where at least one driver was speeding.