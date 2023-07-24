LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the head of the Michigan State Police, Colonel Joe Gasper, will be retiring after 25 years of service.

“I am thankful and grateful to Governor Whitmer for entrusting me with this role,” Colonel Gasper said. “Leading the men and women of the Michigan State Police as we work to build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure has been the honor of my 25-year policing career. With the Governor’s support over the last five years, we have built a solid foundation for modern policing.”

Under Colonel Gasper’s leadership, the Michigan State Police has hired nearly 500 state troopers, advanced equipment to increase public safety, invested in modern training and professional development, and increased transparency and accountability according to the governor’s office.

Colonel Gasper’s retirement will take effect in September.