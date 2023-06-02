JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After stopping a moped driver for running a stop sign in Jackson, Michigan State Troopers say they found fentanyl and a gun with a tampered serial number.

Officials said a State Trooper from the Hometown Security Team tried to pull over a moped driver for running a stop sign on Bates Street and Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

The driver, a 31-year-old from Jackson, drove away and crashed the moped after riding through a parking lot. After crashing the moped, they tried running away but were eventually stopped.

According to police, the subject threw the gun that was later discovered while trying to run off.

Officials said they were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a gun, possession of fentanyl and tampering with a serial number on a firearm.

The moped they were driving is also suspected to be stolen as its serial number was scraped off.

The subject is currently in jail, police said.