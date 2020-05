Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police is expecting demonstrators at the Capitol tomorrow, May 14.

Lieutenants Oleksyk and Robinson are here today to provide public information about what you can expect from us and what we expect from anyone in attendance.

They said the goal is to make sure anyone who comes to the Capitol is safe. They are encouraging anyone planning on coming down to the Capitol to wear a mask.