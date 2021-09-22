Michigan State Police host homicide school training for new detectives

MICHIGAN. (WLNS) Michigan State Police and Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice will be hosting several mock homicide scenes for officer trainees, across the state.



The event will be held on Wednesday, September 22, however no time or locations have been disclosed due to training purposes, and the idea of trainees experiencing the real-life events.

The idea is to help prepare law enforcement trainees for real-life crime scenes. The event will consist of 7 different crime scene locations and 7 different groups. All created to be as real as possible.

The training will focus on teaching officers how to preserve, investigate and collect evidence at a homicide scene. Those signed up for the event have no idea what type of scenes have been set nor the locations.

At some point in the morning, trainees will be alerted of a crime, along with its location, and be asked to show up immediately and solve it. Giving officers to have better develop their skills, and a chance to make mistakes and learn.

“This course is based typically for new detectives or detectives that haven’t been involved in a lot of homicides,” said Detective Lt. Shane Criger with the Michigan State Police

Officials say they’re excited about the event, and will share how it went with 6 news as the day continues.