LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspect has been identified in a Michigan homicide cold case dating back to 1982.

Detectives with the Cold Case Unit of the Michigan State Police First District announced Thursday they’ve identified a suspect in the 1982 murder of 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle, of South Lyon.

The suspect is Charles David Shaw, the suspect in another cold case out of Livingston County, the 1983 murder of 19-year-old Christine Castiglione. Shaw died in 1983 at age 26.

DNA analyzed by the Livingston County Cold Case Team using forensic genealogy linked Shaw to Castiglione’s homicide. Police announced that discovery in February.

While Shaw’s death in 1983 prevented his DNA from being submitted into the national Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, the work of the Livingston County team saw Shaw’s DNA finally entered into the profiling system.

When the MSP Forensic Science Division located DNA evidence resubmitted in Louiselle’s case by the MSP Cold Case Unit, the sample was entered in CODIS and revealed a match between the Louiselle and Castiglione case.

That match linked Shaw to physical evidence recovered from Louiselle’s body.

Detectives are now exploring the possibility Shaw is responsible for additional crimes during the early-’70s until his death in November 1983.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman of the MSP at 313-407-9379.