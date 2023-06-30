LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As you start your holiday weekend travel, Michigan State Police say troopers will be out and about to offer help and hand out tickets if needed.

With a record number of Americans set to travel for the holiday, officials say safety precautions will ensure an enjoyable time for everyone.

According to AAA, more than 50 million Americans will be traveling this weekend with more than 1.7 million Michiganders traveling 50 miles or more.

Officials say that’s 76,000 more Michigan travelers than last year. Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police said troopers will be on the road looking out for a few offenses.

“We do have extra patrol out on the freeway. We do know there’s going to be a lot of travelers trying to get to their destination for the 4th of July weekend. We’re looking for speeders, people not wearing their seatbelts of course the new law has taken into effect today that you can’t have your cell phone in your hand so we’re also looking for that violation as well,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez stressed that traffic will be slow due to the heavy influx of families going on vacation, and wants people to observe that fireworks are permitted up until the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

“We just want everyone to have a good time and be safe this weekend,” Gonzalez said.

MSP also said that if you run into car trouble be sure to pull over as far as you can off the shoulder or into the grassy area if needed and if you don’t feel it’s safe to get out — don’t.

AAA predicts that any time before noon on Saturday is the best time to travel and avoid traffic, little traffic is also expected on Sunday and Monday.

Emergency rides for impaired drivers will also be offered by AAA through the holiday weekend.