Michigan State Police investigating crash on US-127, traffic slowed

by: Wells Foster
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car collision on northbound US-127 near the Jackson and Ingham County lines.
Three people were injured.
Traffic is very slow, MSP said.
🚨TWO CAR TRAFFIC CRASH🚨: Troopers on scene of a two car serious traffic crash on N/B US-127 near Jackson & Ingham County line. (3) people injured. Traffic is very slow. Cause of crash is still under investigation.— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) August 24, 2021
