Michigan State Police investigating fatal Hillsdale Co. crash

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police at the Jackson post were sent to a cash involving one truck. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday on Somerset Road south of Addison Road in Hillsdale County.

When MSP arrived, troopers found a 2019 Nissan Pickup truck with two people from Jackson County inside. The driver had been traveling north bound on Somerset Road when they lost control and struck a large tree.

MSP said the truck then caught fire. A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

