ANN ARBOR TWP, Mich. (WLNS) -The Michigan State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving four semi-trucks on Eastbound M-14 near Miller Rd in Ann Arbor Township.

At least one fatality has been confirmed as well as two injuries.

The roadway will be shut down as troopers investigate the crash and clean the area.







THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE