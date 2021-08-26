Michigan State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Sparrow St Lawrence Campus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involve shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of MLK and Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

MSP and Lansing Police Department officers responded to a car crash near the intersection of Saginaw and Bartlette at around 2 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle matched an armed and wanted fugitive’s vehicle, who then fled to a nearby parking lot of Sparrow St Lawrence.

Police commanded the suspect to drop his weapon. The suspect did not comply and he raised his gun, pointing it at the officers. One trooper fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transferred to a nearby hospital where he, a 46-year-old man remains in critical condition.

The suspect will face criminal charges.

The involved trooper was placed on administrative leave.