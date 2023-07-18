WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Brighton Post of the Michigan State Police is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Tuesday at around 4:25 p.m. on westbound M-14 on Earhart Road in Ann Arbor Township.

MSP said troopers were sent to the area and found a person in a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement says it is not yet known what happened to them.

According to police, another vehicle could have been involved. Witnesses told police that a black, four-door, older model sedan was spotted driving away from the scene.

The driver of that sedan is reported to be a male who was wearing a hoodie.

MSP announced Westbound M-14 on Earhart Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Anybody with information about the incident may contact MSP at michtip.state.mi.us or 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.