SHELBY TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a single-engine plane crash.

The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night near 102nd Ave. in Shelby Township in Oceana County.

There appear to be no survivors, the MSP said on social media.

However, it is unclear how many people were on board.

The FAA has been notified and the crash is still under investigation.