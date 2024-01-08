LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All week long, Michigan State Police, along with other organizations will be joining together to combat human trafficking.

Officials said this crime in Michigan is the largest criminal operation after drugs, affecting everyone regardless of age, ethnicity, and socio-economic background.

According to Human Trafficking Courts, Michigan ranks 10th on the list for the most cases involving human trafficking.

In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received more than a thousand calls from Michigan alone, and more than five hundred of those calls were from victims.

Officials said the goal of this week-long initiative is to raise awareness — and help people who may be in places where this crime takes place to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

People like commercial motor vehicle drivers, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

According to officials, there are some signs to be aware of– – such as someone showing signs of physical abuse- – including bruises, cuts, burns, or scars.

Also, a person appears nervous avoiding eye contact, and not having any identification — such as a driver’s license or passport.

Also, to watch out for a person having inconsistent stories.

To report suspected human trafficking, the Michigan State Police said to call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BEFREE to 233733.