Michigan State Police, Lansing Police make 12 arrests for Sunday protest

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police and Lansing Police Departments arrested a total of 12 people at the protest in Lansing Sunday.

LPD’s original Press Release stated a total of 13 individuals were arrested.

This original number was based on preliminary information working with various law enforcement agencies. The original total was only based on a combination of LPD and MSP arrests.

Lansing Police Department accounted for eight arrests and the Michigan State Police accounted for four.

The following information is for the LPD arrest:

Arrested for riot related crime(s)

  • 47 year old white male from Lansing, MI

Arrested for Curfew violation

  • 25 year old white male from Lansing, MI
  • 22 year old black male from Lansing, MI
  • 22 year old white male from Lansing, MI
  • 30 year old black male from Lansing, MI
  • 23 year old white male from St. Louis, MI
  • 20 year old black female from Grand Ledge, MI
  • 21 year old Hispanic Male from Mason, MI

