Michigan State Police, Lansing Police make 12 arrests for Sunday protest

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police and Lansing Police Departments arrested a total of 12 people at the protest in Lansing Sunday.
LPD’s original Press Release stated a total of 13 individuals were arrested.
This original number was based on preliminary information working with various law enforcement agencies. The original total was only based on a combination of LPD and MSP arrests.
Lansing Police Department accounted for eight arrests and the Michigan State Police accounted for four.
The following information is for the LPD arrest:
Arrested for riot related crime(s)
- 47 year old white male from Lansing, MI
Arrested for Curfew violation
- 25 year old white male from Lansing, MI
- 22 year old black male from Lansing, MI
- 22 year old white male from Lansing, MI
- 30 year old black male from Lansing, MI
- 23 year old white male from St. Louis, MI
- 20 year old black female from Grand Ledge, MI
- 21 year old Hispanic Male from Mason, MI