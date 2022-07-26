LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police asked for the public’s help Monday night in finding an endangered 77-year-old woman.

Police said Mary Ann Martin was last seen leaving a vehicle near the Lansing Community College downtown campus around 8:00 Sunday night, wearing black pants with a multi-colored dress and a purple sweatshirt.

Martin is 5 feet 1 inch tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives said she suffers from dementia.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.