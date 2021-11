OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State Police are searching for a 16-year-old white male who was last seen on Saturday morning.

Authorities say Jedidia Dygert left his home on Chestnut Street in Owosso Township around 7:30 a.m.

Dygert is 6’01” with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you know any information regarding Dygert or have seen him contact MSP Flint at (810) 732-1111.