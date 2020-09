Adrian, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile last seen in Adrian.

13-year-old Thomas LaPointe is emotionally impaired. He was last seen in a green hooded sweatshirt with a Minecraft pattern and blue jeans.

He was on a red and black 10 speed bike.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency listed below.

Adrian Police Department 517-264-4808 or 517-263-0524 ext 0