ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Ahead of the Michigan State vs University of Michigan game, police are vowing to keep things safe for fans.

With more than 112,000 people in the stadium and even more around town, police will be busy all day long.

That includes several Michigan State Troopers who will be on hand to assist.

Increased patrols will be monitoring the Big House and officials say they will be cracking down on illegal drinking.

“Sometimes people like to take [rivalry] to an extreme. So we don’t want anybody to do any kind of reckless behavior,” said State Police Lt. Michelle Robinson.

State police also want to encourage anyone who drinks to make sure they have a designated driver.

The game kicks off at 7:30 Saturday night.