PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 16 people were sent to the hospital and more than 150 cars were involved in Saturday’s pile-up in Portland Township.

“Yesterday was one of those extreme circumstances where really the only one to blame is Mother Nature,” said Lt. Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police.

Many cars were colliding at high speeds or driving into the ditch.

“It was just one of those things yesterday where you had multiple vehicles that were on the roadway traveling and then all of a sudden the conditions changed,” Robinson continued.

Officials said they believe the crash happened because of whiteout conditions.

All 16 people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be in good shape.

“From what we’ve heard, they are not life-threatening injuries, but the hospitals haven’t really given us a lot of information,” Robinson said. “They’re just telling those that were taken to the hospital, to contact us.”

MSP said they want to thank all the first responders who came to help, along with Portland Public Schools.

The district offered bus rides to the Church of Nazarene, which opened its doors as a warming center.

“The temperatures were very, very cold yesterday, and to be stuck in that multi-vehicle pile-up, we had to make sure we had a place for them to go,” continued Robinson.

Robinson added that when multi-car crashes occur, drivers should turn on their hazards and avoid getting out of their cars.