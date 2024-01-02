LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police (MSP) is teaming up with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) to help cut down on human trafficking.

According to MSP, deputies and the CVSA will work with the organization called Truckers Against Trafficking “to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.”

The main goal of this effort is to educate people who are in positions that might witness human trafficking and ensure these people know who to talk to and how to report it correctly.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.