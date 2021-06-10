Michigan State Police releases statement urging Michiganders to be safe during heatwave

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As temperatures in Michigan reach around 90 degrees, the Michigan State Police (MSP) released guidelines on how to prevent the onset of heat-related illness or injury.

The MSP advises Michiganders to:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks because they cause dehydration.

Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.

Limit vigorous activity.

Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.

If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.

Use air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have air conditioning, consider finding locations with air conditioning or a cooling center. Once there, follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness. For more information visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html

“Higher temperatures increase the risk of suffering a heat-related injury which has the potential to be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking the proper precautions, you can reduce your risk of heat-related illness and be ready to help those who are most affected by severe heat.”