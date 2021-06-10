Michigan State Police releases statement urging Michiganders to be safe during heatwave

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As temperatures in Michigan reach around 90 degrees, the Michigan State Police (MSP) released guidelines on how to prevent the onset of heat-related illness or injury.
The MSP advises Michiganders to:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks because they cause dehydration.
- Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.
- Limit vigorous activity.
- Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.
- If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.
- Use air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have air conditioning, consider finding locations with air conditioning or a cooling center. Once there, follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness. For more information visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html
“Higher temperatures increase the risk of suffering a heat-related injury which has the potential to be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking the proper precautions, you can reduce your risk of heat-related illness and be ready to help those who are most affected by severe heat.”