A Michigan State Police patrol vehicle that was struck by oncoming traffic while assisting in a crash during this weekend’s winter storm.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to take it slow in the snowy conditions brought upon by this weekend’s winter storm.

Michigan State Troopers have assisted in hundreds of crashes since midnight on Dec. 23. Officials said the main cause of the crashes has been drivers traveling too fast for the slick road conditions.

Police are also reminding drivers to slow down and switch lanes in order to avoid vehicles and personnel assisting with crashes. There have been incidents of troopers being struck while assisting with crashes.