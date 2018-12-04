Michigan State Police rescued five human trafficking victims in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) -- - Five human trafficking victims have been rescued as part of a weekend crackdown in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties.
Michigan State Police say they targeted about 20 people who were possible human trafficking victims as part of the weekend operation. While five were identified and rescued, authorities say they will work to identify and help other potential victims.
Michigan State Police teamed up with the FBI, Kalamazoo and Allegan county sheriff’s departments, police in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Township and Portage, and support services including the Kalamazoo Area Victims Services and the YWCA for the initiative.
If you know anyone who is a victim or is at risk of becoming a victim of human trafficking, you’re encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888 or text 233733. For human trafficking emergencies, call 911 immediately.
Previous
At Capitol, Bush saluted as 'gentle
Next
Tax bill scam letters
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
- Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
- State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
- ESPN: MSU applications dropped after Nassar
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
After more than 40 years a popular western Michigan apple orchard are retiring with bushels full...Read More »
-
Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
Get items usually reserved for government agencies and non-profit organizations with this rare...Read More »