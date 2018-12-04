Michigan State Police rescued five human trafficking victims in West Michigan

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) -- - Five human trafficking victims have been rescued as part of a weekend crackdown in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties.

Michigan State Police say they targeted about 20 people who were possible human trafficking victims as part of the weekend operation. While five were identified and rescued, authorities say they will work to identify and help other potential victims.

Michigan State Police teamed up with the FBI, Kalamazoo and Allegan county sheriff’s departments, police in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Township and Portage, and support services including the Kalamazoo Area Victims Services and the YWCA for the initiative.

If you know anyone who is a victim or is at risk of becoming a victim of human trafficking, you’re encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888 or text 233733. For human trafficking emergencies, call 911 immediately.