Michigan State Police search for three missing boys

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS)–The Michigan State Police is searching for three missing boys who they believe ran away from their home in Augusta Township, Washtenaw County on Talladay Road.

Michigan State Police say the missing boys are 13-year-old Martin Cadwell, 11-year-old Jabril Cadwell, and 11-year-old Jabrail Cadwell.

Brighton troopers are currently investigating the situation.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call The Michigan State Police Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051, or 911.