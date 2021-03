LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are seeking help to finding a missing 5-week-old they believe is endangered.

State Police say her mother, Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, failed to turn the child over to protective services.

They were both last seen Thursday night, and are believed to be driving a Silver 2021 Toyota Camry.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Albion Department of Public Safety at (269)-781-0912.