WAYLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are seeking public help in locating a fugitive wanted for felony sexual assault, who law enforcement believes is traveling with a runaway 14-year-old girl.

Cody McDade, 25, of Battle Creek, is 5-foot-10 and 143 pounds. He is wanted for third degree felony sexual assault.

Police said he ran away with Rylee Plum, 5-foot-10, black hair, brown eyes, two days ago. Plum has been reported as a runaway with the Michigan State Police.

Law enforcement believes McDade may have traveled as far as two hours north of Grand Rapids in a gold 2013 Town & Country Chrysler minivan (MI-DCH1266) with some body damage.

Anybody with information about either of their whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213. Silent Observer and be reached at (616) 774-2345, or 911 can be called to report.