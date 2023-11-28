LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing and ‘endangered’ 17-year-old girl from Jackson.

Adriana Wixom was last seen Monday, Nov. 27 at 2:15 p.m. leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

MSP are asking the public for help locating Adriana Wixom, 17, from Jackson. (WLNS)

In a post on X, MSP describes Adriana as 5’5”, 190 lbs, long blonde/red hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green crocs, and a black backpack. Adriana also wears glasses.

They are asking anyone who has seen her call 911 immediately.