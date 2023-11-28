LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing and ‘endangered’ 17-year-old girl from Jackson.

Adriana Wixom was last seen Monday, Nov. 27 at 2:15 p.m. leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

MSP are asking the public for help locating Adriana Wixom, 17, from Jackson. (WLNS)

In a post on X, MSP describes Adriana as 5’5”, 190 lbs, long blonde/red hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green crocs, and a black backpack. Adriana also wears glasses.

They are asking anyone who has seen her call 911 immediately.

Adriana Wixom, 17, is missing from Jackson. She is a white female, 5’5”, 190 lbs, long blonde/red hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green crocs, and a black backpack. Adriana also wears glasses. If you see her or come in contact with her please call 911. This is the last photo captured of Adriana before she went missing. (COURTESY PHOTO/MSP)
Adriana Wixom, 17, is missing from Jackson. She is a white female, 5’5”, 190 lbs, long blonde/red hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green crocs, and a black backpack. Adriana also wears glasses. If you see her or come in contact with her please call 911. (Courtesy Photo/MSP)