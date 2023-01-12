CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Fifth District needs your help with locating two wanted fugitives.

MSP is looking for more information on the whereabouts of Daniel L. Merriam and Christopher Anthony.

Daniel L. Merriam. Photo is courtesy of the MSP Fifth District’s Twitter page.

Merriam, 42, is a white male that is 6-foot tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is bald and has a beard.

Merriam is wanted for warrants stemming from felony possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Anthony. Photo is courtesy of the MSP Fifth District’s Twitter page.

Anthony, 41, is a white male that is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is also bald and has a beard.

Anthony is wanted for warrants related to felony domestic assault, child neglect, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction of justice.

Anybody with information on Merriam or Anthony’s whereabouts may contact Detective Sgt. Carlos Fossati at (269) 397-0471.