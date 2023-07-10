EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Post of Michigan State Police is seeking public help in identifying a suspect in a child abuse case.

The man in photographs shared by Michigan State Police allegedly struck the child he had with him at Crandall Park in Eaton Township.

Police say witnesses at the park on June 18 at around 5:50 p.m. saw him hit the child.

Law enforcement is attempting to identifying the man in order to speak with him and check the child’s welfare.

Anybody with information about the man photographed may call the MSP Lansing Post at (517) 322-1907, with complaint #11-2554-23.