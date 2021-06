MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Montcalm County Central Dispatch posted a Facebook update on Tuesday asking for the public’s help in identifying two alleged catalytic converter thieves.

The two male subjects were seen at Fenwick Rd near Grow Rd. The duo apparently ran away with two converters.

A person watching the property managed to capture photos of the suspects, attached below.

If you have any information contact Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.