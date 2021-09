Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Troopers stopped 37 vehicles in just 3 hours while patrolling Lansing Road in Eaton County today.

From 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Troopers performed 37 traffic stops that resulted in 29 warnings, 13 citations and one arrest.

One trooper clocked a vehicle going 81 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.

Troopers performed a similar number of stops on Tuesday, with 33 stops made in 3 hours during the same time frame