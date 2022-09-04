CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday.

The suspect drove away and was later spotted in the Shiawassee County.

Officials say they tried to use stop sticks but the suspect drove into a trooper’s cruiser.

The suspect ran from the scene but was later caught.

State police say the suspect was charged with fleeing and eluding, concealed carrying a weapon, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and not having a drivers license.