Michigan State Police want 10,000 fifth-graders to be prepared for emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan State Police is offering The Student Tools for Emergency Planning program to elementary school statewide. The STEP Program provides teachers with a complete curriculum and emergency preparedness materials at no cost to the school.

“The STEP program equips participating fifth-graders with important and potentially lifesaving knowledge about emergency preparedness,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD.

Last year, teachers from 135 schools taught the curriculum to more than 8,600 students. This year, Michigan’s emergency management professionals hope to educate at least 10,000 fifth-graders statewide. Interested schools should fill out the application by December 7th, 2018.

