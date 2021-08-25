Michigan State Police warns Michiganders of upcoming exteme heat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is warning Michiganders of upcoming extreme heat and is advising residents to be prepared.

Temperatures above 100 degrees are expected to hit Michigan on Sunday, alongside the threat of thunderstorms, which could lead to power outages.

“The high heat and humidity can put stress on the body, making it dangerous to be outdoors for any significant amount of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “The potential for thunderstorms and power outages this week could leave residents without air conditioning and even more susceptible to heat-related illness.”

The MSP is recommending Michiganders cover their windows to reduce heat entering your home, check on family members and neighbors who are susceptible to heat, make sure pets have water and learn where your nearest cooling centers are.

To reduce heat illness, the MSP recommends drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, wear cooling clothing, limit physical activity and avoid spending time outside during the hottest parts of the day.

For the latest temperatures, keep an eye on 6 News forecast page.