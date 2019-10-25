Michigan State president plans to address diversity, inclusion on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two recent incidents on the campus of Michigan State University got attention from the school’s board of trustees.

School leaders listened to concerns while President Samuel Stanley promised to address the problems. Stanley says he’s doing everything he can to make safety a priority on campus.

“Safety includes being able to feel safe, respected and welcome,” he says. “Recent events have made it clear that many students do not feel that way, and when confronted with acts of bias, or when they hear about them, they respond.”

The university is still investigating reports of a toilet paper noose left on a student’s door and an online survey with racist, sexist and xenophobic language that was sent out to students.

“We’re trying to understand how that happened, how that was released in a way it wasn’t supposed to be released and what took place there,” Stanley says. “In terms of the bias incident, we’re still investigating the incident around the door and the two students who were severely traumatized by this, I think it’s fair to say.”

Now Stanley wants to focus on actions that will stop events like this from happening on campus. One option would be to hire a chief diversity officer to help address issues.

As for the list of demands from the school’s Black Student Alliance, Stanley says he’ll do what he can to deliver.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to do everything that’s been suggested in the demands I’ve seen so far. I’m not sure if some of those things I can do. But we will do some things, I think, moving forward to create a positive impact.”

The BSA says they have plans to meet with Stanley and the board again. Stanley says he’ll continue to hear them out.