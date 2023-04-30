EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After two seasons as Michigan State football’s starting quarterback, 6 sports director Audrey Dahlgren has confirmed redshirt senior Payton Thorne has entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Sunday, April 30, is the final day of the spring college football transfer portal window, which opened on Saturday, April 15.

Thorne was recruited by former MSU football coach Mark Dantonio and spent the final three seasons playing under Mel Tucker. He made his first start as a Spartan in 2020 against Penn State as a redshirt freshman.

In 2021, Thorne started every game at quarterback for the Spartans and set the program single season record for most touchdown passes with 27, which passed Kirk Cousins, who had 25 in 2011.

Thorne battle through injuries in 2022 and had 19 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions in MSU’s 5-7 season.

This spring, Tucker said every position was open for competition, including QB. With Thorne’s departure, redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser appear to be MSU’s starting quarterback in 2023.