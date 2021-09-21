Michigan State Rep. accused of harassing coworker allowed to come to work with escort

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Rep. Steve Marino (R-Harrison Township) has been given the green light to return to the House floor after a fellow lawmaker accused him of harassment and was granted an order of protection, reports WLNS media partner MLive.

But there’s a catch. He’ll have to be escorted by House sergeants whenever he enters the Capitol or House Office Building and must remain at his desk, House Republican Caucus or his floor on the House Office Building.

Marino was accused of abuse and harassment by Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Wentworth), who obtained a protection order last week after Marino was removed from House committees when communications between the two were brought to House leadership.

The two lawmakers had a personal relationship that ended over a year ago.

“He can be here for caucus meetings and votes. That’s what’s allowed under the law,” said House Speaker Jason Wentworth’s spokesperson, Gideon D’Assandro to MLive.

Marino chose to not be present for the Tuesday House session.

Manoogian was present.

Last week, Marino claimed the allegations were “nothing more than politically motivated character assassination.”

Texts from Marino to Mannogian showed that Marino hoped Manoogian’s “car explodes on the way in.”

“You’re truly the worst human being I’ve ever met. I mean that with the utmost sincerity. Just a parasite,” Rep. Steve Marino told Rep. Mari Manoogian.

“After trying to ignore Steve’s threats and harassment for 21 months, and begging him to stop texting me in this harassing manner countless times, I had no choice but to report his abuse to my Democratic leader,” Manoogian said in a court filing.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.