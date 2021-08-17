Michigan State rep. introduces bill to protect election workers from harassment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) introduce House Bill 5282 on Tuesday which aims to protect election workers from harassment.

The bill, if passed, will make it illegal to harass, intimidate or prevent election workers from performing their duties. Those found guilty of doing so will be charged with a misdemeanor and up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

“Continuing to have open and fair elections means ensuring that the people who oversee and work those elections can do their work safely and free from intimidation. Election workers make our democracy function. Since the 2020 election, poll workers have been the targets of severe harassment and intimidation. Michigan has the opportunity to lead the fight against these attacks on our election system and its workers, and I’m proud to introduce a bill that sends a strong message to those who would seek to undermine it.” job,” Hope said.

“This isn’t a partisan issue; it’s an issue of taking care of those who step up to do this vital but underpaid, temporary “Republican and Democratic election officials alike are being terrorized by conspiracy theorists insisting that the election was stolen despite all evidence to the contrary. This is dangerous to our democracy and to those who work hard to ensure we can exercise our right to vote.”