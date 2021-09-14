Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After allegedly violating his bond agreement for the third time, Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones has been taken into custody.

The Democrat who represented Inkster was out on bond after an alleged drunk-driving crash earlier this year in Livingston County.

The 26-year-old Representative had an alcohol tether, a device that monitors a person’s alcohol level in their sweat. The tether found alcohol in his system three separate times.

The judge overseeing his case has moved his pretrial hearing to September 17.