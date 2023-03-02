LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan Senate committee held a meeting where dozens of people got to voice their opinions on gun control, just two weeks after a mass shooting at Michigan State University that took three lives and injured five.

In an unusually long meeting, legislators heard from people from all walks of life, from gun owners to people who were directly affected by gun violence. Some were asking for increased background checks where others were asking for more armed citizens

Democrats are calling for more gun laws to be passed like safe storage laws and increased background checks.

“That these are practical and effective measures that, again, are already saving countless lives in many other states,” said Michigan AG Dana Nessel.

Another bill they’re looking to pass is red flag laws that would allow law enforcement or concerned family members to restrict someone from possessing a gun.

An idea backed by parents who say such a law would have prevented a murder-suicide that claimed both of their children.

“I called the police again while she was in and begged them to take Ruby’s guns away. I was still declined, sorry ma’am there is nothing we can do,'” said Karen Kobylik, a mother of three. two of her kids were killed in a murder-suicide.

But one guns rights activist says the proposals infringe on his rights

“None of these would have stopped the university’s shooter and clearly they don’t care about that. They’re just using the tragedy to advance their agenda and I think its kinda disgusting,” said Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights

Brown thinks what would make this country safer is more armed citizens. He claims that most mass shootings happen in gun-free zones, like MSU.

“He didn’t care about the laws that guns were restricted on university property. So the real way to do it is to let citizens defend themselves,” said Dudley.

No gun proposals were voted on, but the debate is far from over.