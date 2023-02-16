LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Members of the Michigan Senate, many of them graduates of Michigan State, had their first opportunity to react to the tragic events of last Monday night.

The Senate session began with silence in memory of the three Spartans killed and the five who are fighting to stay alive in the wake of the mass shooting on the MSU campus, all within the shadow of the capitol.

“It pains me to watch the university that I love. The students the faculty, the state being in such pain,” said State Senator Sam Singh, an East Lansing Democrat.

He is an MSU grad. And he was not alone.

“I share your anger for the irreversible physical and mental damage inflicted by an evil man and for the inability of our state and nation to stop this senseless violence,” said Republican State Senator Michael Webber, from Oakland County.

Senator Jeremy Moss as an MSU student 16 years ago attended a vigil after the shooting of students at Virginia Tech, and now at his alma mater.

“I refuse to live in grief without any action. and this new majority will act,” he said.

One Republican senator advised the Democrats that before they act on safe gun storage legislation or more extensive background checks, they should push for stronger enforcement of the laws already on the books that might have kept the alleged MSU killer from having weapons.

“While the investigation continues, it seems clear that the evil man who perpetrated this horrific act, should never have been able to get his hands on a gun,” said Republican State Senator Jim Runestad.

But the new senate Democratic leader, whose daughter attends MSU, is promising quick action.

“For those who say it is too soon, they will need to heal first and should not be talking about legislation now, I reject the notion that we can not do both. I ask you to join me to do everything in our power to do both love and legislate in the coming days and weeks,” she said.

Many MSU students are telling lawmakers to act now, but some must be wondering if they will be just like other college students who demanded action after their mass shootings and got none.