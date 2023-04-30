EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On the same day two-year starting quarterback Payton Thorne put his name in the transfer portal, Michigan State standout wide receiver Keon Coleman has also entered the portal.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren confirmed with an MSU spokesperson.

Coleman came to MSU in 2021 as one of the first big recruits in the Mel Tucker era. He was a four-star recruit out of Opelousas, Louisiana and planned to play both football at basketball at Michigan State.

As a true freshman in 2021, Coleman played in ten games and had seven catches for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Then he had his ‘breakout’ season in 2022.

Coleman led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown grabs (7), which earned him a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

With Jayden Reed off to the NFL and Coleman putting his entire focus on football, it appeared he was in store for a big junior season.

Sunday, April 30, is the final day of the spring college football transfer portal window, which opened on Saturday, April 15.