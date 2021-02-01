Michigan State swept by Ohio State in home opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time since Nov. 30, 2019 the Michigan State volleyball team played a match at Jenison Field House.

In its home opener, of the 2021 spring schedule, MSU welcomed in Ohio State.

Despite the Spartans having the lead at some point in every set, the Buckeyes swept MSU in three sets (25-17, 25-15, 25-20).

“We have to learn how to finish, and that’s on us. That’s not on anybody else,” MSU senior libero and captain, Jamye Cox said after the match. “Ohio State didn’t do anything to completely stop us. We have to be the ones that get on top of it and finish the game out.”

The story in this one was Ohio State’s ability to go on runs. MSU held an 8-7 lead in the first set, but the Buckeyes went on a 13-3 run.

Second set, MSU got out to a 10-9 lead, but that was followed by a 8-0 OSU run.

“We need to make sure we’re not focused on the point that was passed, but start looking at the next play,” MSU volleyball coach, Cathy George said. “I think we beat ourselves up a little bit too much on those, and we need to make sure we’re keeping our focus where it needs to be.”

With an 11-7 lead in the third set, MSU’s largest lead of the match, OSU went on another 11-3 run. Putting an end to Michigan State’s chances of a comeback.

With the loss, the Spartans drop to 0-3 on the season, and have lost all nine sets they’ve played. The two teams will meet again on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.