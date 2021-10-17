Michigan State tops Ohio State on Senior Day

The seniors on the Michigan State men’s soccer team poses for a picture during Senior Day, on Oct. 17.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With three games left in the regular season, the Michigan State men’s soccer team held its Senior Day on Sunday versus Ohio State. The Spartans were honoring 11 seniors but first came the 90 minutes on the pitch.

Through the first 44 minutes, the game remained scoreless. That was until MSU landed a few shots on goal, with one hitting off the post and finding the foot of sophomore Vedad Kovac, who would score his first goal as a Spartan 30 seconds until halftime.

“I saw the ball coming in, it was a great ball, and I see Farai (Mutatu) going up for it and he got up there and headed it, I watched the ball hit the post, and luckily I was there and tapped it in. I’m grateful for that,” Kovac said.

That lead would stand in the second half due to freshman goalkeeper Lance McGrane blanking the Buckeyes, on six shots on goal, giving MSU the 1-0 win over OSU.

The win made for a happy squad during the Senior Day festivities. Of the 11 seniors that were honored, the two that stand out are the fellas from the Capital Area Activities Conference – DeWitt alum, Jack Beck and, Haslett alum, Farai Mutatu.

The two had a career filled with ups and downs, but all of it has made them the leaders they are today.

“They’ve had to go through a lot if you think about the last four years. From being a freshman and being at the College Cup to some injuries and then the pandemic,” MSU soccer coach Damon Rensing said. “When you throw that all in there, it’s probably not exactly how they thought their four years would go, but I’m really proud. They created a great culture here.”

“I would like to thank those guys for all that they do,” Kovac said. “They make coming to practice every day special, and it pushed me every single day.”

“It’s crazy. It kind of flies by. We’re already seniors,” Mutatu said. “It was cool to walk out with my family. I’m thankful to make it this far and I’m excited to keep going the rest of the season.”

Sunday wasn’t the final home game MSU will play this season. The Spartans are back on Friday to host Maryland and will close out the regular season on Halloween at Northwestern.