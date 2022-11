EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Several firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County.

A traffic stop by Michigan State troopers on Thursday morning led to a person being arrested for illegally possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, a .32 auto pistol and a .22 pistol.

He was also charged for driving with open intoxicants and not having insurance.

The driver was taken to the Eaton County Jail.